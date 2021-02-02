First Bal Adalat in Bhadrachalam today

Kothagudem: Collective efforts were needed for the protection of child rights, stated Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) chief J Srinivas Rao. He said the Commission was taking steps for creating awareness among the public and officials at village level. In order to safeguard the child rights, it was planned to conduct Bal Adalat across the State and it was first of its kind initiative.

Srinivas Rao addressed an awareness meeting here on Monday. Police, Anganwadi workers and representatives of non-governmental organisations attended the meeting. He informed the first Bal Adalat would be held at Bhadrachalam in the district on Tuesday.

The Commission was committed for the protection of child rights and those below 18 years of age should attend the Adalat and present their issues before the Commission. The Bal Adalat was aimed at taking justice close to the children.

He urged the officials concerned to make the Adalat at Bhadrachalam a success.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt speaking on the occasion said the police were quickly responding to the issues related to children. Operation Smile was being implemented in an effective manner in the district.

Additional Collector Anudeep, Commission members Ch Raga Jyothi, A Shobha Rani, B Aparna and Y Brundadhar Rao, District Welfare Officer Varalakshmi and others were present.