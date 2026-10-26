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Flag-hoisting prog held by Seva Dal activists
In Short
As part of this initiative, Reddy, along with local MLA T Megha Reddy, hoisted the flag in the party office on Sunday.
Wanaparthy: District Congress Committee (DCC) president Shivasena Reddy stated that the national flag-hoisting programme, organised by the Seva Dal on the last Sunday of every month, will continue consistently. As part of this initiative, Reddy, along with local MLA T Megha Reddy, hoisted the flag in the party office on Sunday.
Addressing the gathering, Reddy emphasised that the Seva Dal activists should play a pivotal role in taking the party’s ideologies and aspirations to the public. He urged them to draw inspiration from the visions of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and to remain at the forefront of public service.
Reddy called upon the activists to work collectively to further strengthen the party from the grassroots level.
He noted that the national flag-hoisting programme on the last Sunday of every month fosters discipline, unity and a spirit of service among the partymen. He advised them to identify issues and strive for their resolution, while also ensuring that the public is well-informed about government welfare schemes.
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