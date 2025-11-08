Floods, encroachments and govt failures plague Kodad town

Kodad (Suryapet): Once known for its vibrant trade and close-knit communities, Kodad now stands as a symbol of how poor governance and political indifference can cripple a growing town.

Residents from several colonies described how heavy rains submerge streets and homes in the recent storm, damaging property and spreading disease. The root cause, they said, is the unchecked encroachment on drainage canals and ponds, once vital to Kodad’s natural water flow. The town’s once-sprawling pond has now shrunk alarmingly, its banks eaten up by illegal constructions. Another major issue is the town’s neglected infrastructure. Poorly maintained roads, open drains, and erratic garbage collection have left sanitation in shambles. Locals complained that municipal staff cuts and political interference have worsened the situation, with many sanitation workers dismissed arbitrarily. Public Health Centers remain understaffed, and residents say their appeals for upgrades have been ignored.

The lack of proper housing plots and the messy state of land records have created another layer of frustration. Encroachments, legal disputes, and irregular land allotments have left many families without secure ownership.On the development front, residents urged the construction of a reservoir to stabilize irrigation and prevent crop losses. They also demanded the revival of public spaces such as the old mosque complex and municipal water bodies.

Adding to these woes is the traffic chaos on the national highway that cuts through Kodad. Poor planning, lack of dividers, and encroachments along the road have made accidents frequent. Illegal liquor outlets and poor waste disposal have also sparked health and safety concerns.

Many residents accused local representatives of staying distant except during elections. “We need leaders who walk our lanes, not just campaign through them,” one citizen said bluntly.

As calls for local body elections grow louder, citizens are hoping for change. They want a transparent administration that values accountability

over allegiance.