Forest officers in ACB net
Khammam: ACB sleuths have trapped two forest officers and caught them red-handed while accepting a bribe from a contractor at Komararam in Yellandu mandal in the district on Tuesday.
The accused, Komararam forest range officer Uday Kiran and forest beat officer Nunavath Harilal, demanded Rs 50,000 from a contractor for mining and transporting gravel from the forest range for
road works.
The contractor agreed to pay Rs 30,000 to the accused officers and approached Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
Meanwhile, ACB Khammam range DSP Y Ramesh and team conducted a raid at the local forest office and arrested the accused besides seizing the bribe amount.
The arrested would be produced before the special court for SPE and ACB cases in Warangal, said the DSP.
The FRO and the beat officer were accused of demanding and receiving money from the contractor in the past.