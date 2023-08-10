From agency to Bihar for higher studies...!

Giri child Korsa Lakshmi of Koya tribe from the remote agency region has shown that nothing is impossible to achieve and anyone can reach higher heights. She excelled in the recently conducted JEE Mains and Advanced examination and secured a seat in IIT Patna, Bihar. Korsa Lakshmi was born to Kannayya and Shanthamma, a tribal couple from the village of Katayagud, Dummugudem Mandal, Bhadrachalam Constituency.

This student's father, Kannayya, lives by selling ice door to door. Both the parents are completely illiterate. They enrolled their child in Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukulam with the intention of educating her. From class 7 to Inter, She studied in Bhadrachalam Government Tribal Gurukulam. Korsha Lakshmi scored 10/10 GPA marks in class X. Got 992 marks out of 1000 in MPC group in academic year 2021-23.

Trained in JEE Mains and Advanced by expert faculty at Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukulam COE. Got 1371 rank in advance results. This student was selected for Bihar Patna University IIT. Korasa Lakshmi, who bagged an IIT seat in Bihar from a remote agency area, became a role model for many girls. Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer Prateek Jain, Regional Coordinating Officer of Tribal Gurukuls and ITDA APO General Mr.David Raju has appreciated this tribal child who shone in IIT from a remote area.

The student is provided with the minimum facilities. ITDA PO Prateek Jain not only gave this student an iPod worth Rs.80 thousand and a sophisticated cell phone as an incentive, but the admission fee of Rs.74,531 required for the student to join the course was given by Bhadrachalam ITDA. In Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukulam, special training is going on for Giri children to excel in JEE Mains, water courses etc.

Bhadrachalam ITDA has also made many arrangements for this. Education is conducted here at the corporate level. JEE Mains and NEET classes are going on at Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukulam COE with the guidance and advice of special experts from the Tribal Gurukulam Society from Hyderabad. ITDA Project Officer Shri. Prateek Jain continuously supervises these classes. Apart from providing facilities to girls, they are encouraged to pursue higher education.