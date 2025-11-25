GMR distributes Indiramma sarees

Bhootpur: Indiramma Saree distribution programme was organised at the Bhootpur Municipality Centre on Monday, with Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy and Mahabubnagar District Collector Viziyendira Boyi participating in it.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said the government has placed women’s development and empowerment at the centre of its governance.

As part of the government completing two years of Praja Palana, the MLA said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched the initiative to distribute one crore Indiramma sarees to eligible women across Telangana.

He also highlighted key development projects taken up in the Devarakadra constituency, such as a degree college, a junior college, a world-class Young India Integrated School at Damagnapur, an ATC college near Pallemari, a 100-bed hospital, and an elevated corridor with a ghat road at Kurumurthy temple. He said the works are progressing swiftly.

Madhusudhan Reddy said Telangana is being positioned to compete globally under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership and added that the prosperity of women leads to the prosperity of families and the state. He sought continued support and blessings from the people.

The programme concluded with the distribution of Yasangi subsidised seeds, with mandal officials and local leaders taking part.