Godavari touches 42.8 ft at Bhadradri

Bhadrachalam:The officials have withdrawn the first warning level at Bhadrachalam. The water level was at 42.8 feet at 7 pm on Sunday. It was at 43.9 feet at 12 noon. Ater that it started receeding very slowly, informed officials. District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala and top officials monitoried the flood situation. The DC asked officers not to leave their posts without any permission in view of the gravity of the situation.

The devotees expressed unhappiness here because the officers were not allowing the holy dips in the river as the flood waters reached bathing steps and pushkarghats. On Sunday, the Collector inspected flood relief centres in the Bhadrachalam interacted with those displaced by the waters. She ordered the officers to maintain cleanliness and quality food at the relief shelters.