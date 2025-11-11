Govt school locked over unpaid rent

Suryapet: A government primary school in Tilaknagar, Suryapet town, was locked on Monday after rent had not been paid for three years. The school operates from a rented building, and the owner locked it due to the long-pending dues.

As a result, students who arrived in the morning had to wait outside. Teachers admitted that rent for three years was indeed pending. The building owner said he had informed the authorities about the arrears earlier this year, but officials mentioned that only six months’ rent for the current year had been sanctioned.

Following the incident, the students were temporarily shifted to a nearby high school. Parents and locals urged the authorities to clear the dues promptly and make permanent arrangements for the school’s functioning.