GSR Trust conducts health camp

A free mega health camp received huge response from the local people, GSR Charitable Trust chairman, director Public Health Dr Gadala Srinivas Rao informed the media in Khammam.





Dr Srinivas said the trust organised a mega health camp in association with the Yashoda Hospitals at Palvoncha for KTPS employees and working Journalists at DAV School premises on Sunday.





As many as 30 doctors and 50 supporting staff conducted medical tests on 2,968 persons including 93 journalists. The 2D Echo tests were conducted on 453 persons, ECG on 698 persons and diagnostic tests were conducted on 678 persons while 298 persons were referred for further treatment.



