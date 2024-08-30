  • Menu
Harvest College creates awareness on perils of minor driving

Harvest School & Junior College organised an awareness conference on minor driving on Thursday, guided by City Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Police Srinivasa Rao.

Khammam: Harvest School & Junior College organised an awareness conference on minor driving on Thursday, guided by City Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Police Srinivasa Rao. The programme featured Circle Inspector Mohan Babu, RI Sambasiva Rao, Sub-Inspector Venkanna, Sagar, and Home Guard Nageswara Rao.

Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Police Srinivasa Rao emphasided the escalating traffic problem in the city, highlighting that most accidents result from driving under the influence of alcohol and minors operating vehicles. He stressed that driving as a minor is a legal offense with severe consequences for those caught, including a recorded police offense, loss of future job opportunities, and a diminished bright future.

Rao advised students to obtain a license and adhere to rules upon reaching the age of majority. “Minors caught driving will face a fine of Rs 25,000, three-year imprisonment, and a 25-year ban on obtaining a license,” he informed. Correspondent P Ravimaruth and Principal R Parvathi Reddy of Harvest Group of Educational Institutions participated in the programme.

