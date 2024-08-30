Live
- Tirupati: Rally held on National Sports Day
- PDSU demands probe into alleged corruption by former Dr YSRAFU Registrar
- HC grants temporary relief to Shivakumar
- 50,000 for 10 GPA in SSC exams: Minister Komatireddy
- Tata transport vehicle donated to TTD
- Three Ministers Visit Mulugu District: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka's Tour
- Governor visits Kolanupaka temple
- Doctors remove cricket ball-sized hairball from 8-year-old’s stomach
- Loan Apps Claim Another Life in Karimnagar
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in Andhra Pradesh as Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal Intensifies
Harvest College creates awareness on perils of minor driving
Khammam: Harvest School & Junior College organised an awareness conference on minor driving on Thursday, guided by City Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Police Srinivasa Rao. The programme featured Circle Inspector Mohan Babu, RI Sambasiva Rao, Sub-Inspector Venkanna, Sagar, and Home Guard Nageswara Rao.
Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Police Srinivasa Rao emphasided the escalating traffic problem in the city, highlighting that most accidents result from driving under the influence of alcohol and minors operating vehicles. He stressed that driving as a minor is a legal offense with severe consequences for those caught, including a recorded police offense, loss of future job opportunities, and a diminished bright future.
Rao advised students to obtain a license and adhere to rules upon reaching the age of majority. “Minors caught driving will face a fine of Rs 25,000, three-year imprisonment, and a 25-year ban on obtaining a license,” he informed. Correspondent P Ravimaruth and Principal R Parvathi Reddy of Harvest Group of Educational Institutions participated in the programme.