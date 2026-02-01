  1. Home
Harvest principal wins award

  1 Feb 2026 6:37 AM IST
Harvest principal wins award
Khammam: Principal of Harvest Group of Educational Institutions, R Parvathi Reddy, has been conferred with the Britannica – The Leaders Cut Award for the current academic year. The award was presented at a ceremony in Pune on Saturday, said a statement issued by the management. Meanwhile, a project titled Mental Health Awareness Campaign, developed by five Class IX students of Harvest Public School, was selected for the finals among 500 entries nationwide under Britannica’s Project-Based Learning initiative.

