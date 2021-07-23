Heavy rains batter old Khammam district

Khammam: The erstwhile Khammam district has received heavy rains since the last 24 hours. On Thursday the district received heavy rain. In twenty one mandals of Khammam district received excess rain fall informed officers. Nearly 18 mandals in the district received 6 to 12 cm of rain. The highest rain received Yerrupalem mandal recorded 107 MM said the officers.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem 14 mandals got excess rain fall and three mandals received normal rain, informed the officers.

The flood water entered on the road at Kalluru the transport was disturbed from Kalluru to Sathupally and Khammam. The Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, ACP Venkatesh went to the spot and observed the situation. Kinnerasani and Taliperu reservoirs have been receiving good inflows due to the rainfall.

The officials have lifted eleven gates two feet height of Taliperu Medium Irrigation Project near Cherla to discharge 13,145 cusecs of excess water. At Kinnerasani project has received 407 feet water.

Meanwhile, the water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam is slowly increasing with the downpour in the river's catchment area and as its tributaries. At 6pm the water level was recorded to be 16 feet, officials informed.

The District Collectors of Khammam and Kothagudem VP Gowtham, D Anudeep have alerted the mandal level officials and told them to monitor the situation. Control rooms have been set up to address the situation. They also conducted teleconference to the all the mandal officers and on the rain situation.