Jobless youth suffering under TRS rule: Prof Kodandaram

Khammam: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) party candidate for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate constituency Prof Kodandaram urged graduate voters to give first priority votes to him. On Monday, he campaigned near District Court, colleges and offices in Khammam and urged advocates to vote for him.

CPI (ML) and TDP extended their support to Prof Kodandaram in this election and the party leaders also participated in the electioneering along with Kodandaram and asked the voters to cast their first priority vote to him.

Speaking to the media, Kodandaram stated that it is the right time to fight against the TRS government, which has cheated the jobless youth.

He expressed worry as the jobless people have been suffering under the regime of TRS government for the past six years. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is cheating the people in all aspects, he added.

He also discussed various issues with the graduates during campaigning and appealed them to give a chance to him for questioning the government in the house.

The Prof said that during his tour to three districts, many graduates were angry over the TRS government.