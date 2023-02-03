Khammam: Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili inspects Kanti Velugu camp
Additional Collector (local bodies) Snehalatha Mogili inspected the ongoing Kanti Velugu camp at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tirumalayapalem mandal headquarters on Thursday.
She interacted with the people and listened to their issues. She checked the register and distributed the spectacles to the eye patients. She asked staff to carefully note every detail of the persons who undergo test for their eyes.
