Khammam: Awareness meet on cyber security held

Khammam: A seminar on cybercrime security was organised by Bomma Institute of Technology and Science on Monday. Trainee IPS officer Rithvik and Circle Inspector Bhanu Prasad educated students on various aspects of cybercrimes.

The seminar was aimed at engineering, diploma, and pharmacy students, intending to increase their awareness of cybersecurity.

The speakers explained different methods through which cybercrimes are committed, such as digital fraud, financial scams, online shopping fraud, and fake advertisements on social media. They also emphasised ways to recognize and prevent such crimes.

The event was attended by the Chairman of Bomma Engineering College, Bomma Rajeshwar Rao; Vice Chairman, Bomma Satya Prasad; Principal of Bomma Institute of Technology and Science, Professor Dr G Bhiksham; Dean, Dr Kiran Jyoti; Pharmacy Principal Dr Vijay; and Diploma Principal B M Ranjith, along with faculty and staff from various departments, including pharmacy.