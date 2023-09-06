  • Menu
Khammam: Bad road Pregnant woman shifted to hospital on cot for delivery

A tribal pregnant woman being shifted on doli for delivery in hospital in Cherla mandal under Kothagudem district on Tuesday
A tribal pregnant woman being shifted on doli for delivery in hospital in Cherla mandal under Kothagudem district on Tuesday

Highlights

A pregnant woman in a tribal hamlet had to be carried on what is called a “ doli” (makeshift stretcher ) to be able to shift her to a hospital.

Khammam: A pregnant woman in a tribal hamlet had to be carried on what is called a “ doli” (makeshift stretcher ) to be able to shift her to a hospital.

The hamlet does not have a road facility and the damaged pathway has made it impossible for any vehicle to ply on it.

The pregnant woman named Kattam Koosi of Kokkadapadu village under Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district was suffering from labour pains and needed to be taken to the hospital but because of the road conditions it was impossible for any vehicle to ferry her to hospital.

The village which is 10 km from Satyanrayanapuram Primary health Centre (PHC), the villagers prepared “ doli” ( Makeshft stretcher) and carried her by walk at Bodhnappaly village after she was shifted to an auto to be admitted in a hospital. They walked with doli for five kilometers.

She was admitted Satyanrayanapuram PHC. After being examined by the doctors, she was shifted to Bhadrachalam Government Hospital for delivery by ambulance.

