Khammam bags first, Bhadradri 3rd place in NAGPR survey

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar informed that Khammam district secured first place and Bhadradri Kothagudem district secured third place in conducting Non-Agricultural Property Record (NAGPR) survey across the State. On Tuesday, he held a meeting with the Collectors and officials of both the districts in Khammam and reviewed various issues and assessed survey programmes.



Later speaking on the occasion, Minister Ajay hailed the officials for their hard work. He informed that everyone will get maroon colour passbooks and property rights before Dasara festival. NAGPER information should be entered in the TSNPB app, he added and cautioned the officials not to make mistakes in the survey and should enter the details properly and clearly.

District Collectors of Khammam and Kothagudem RV Karnan and Dr MV Reddy respectively explained the details of the assessment programme in the districts.

MLAs of Wyra, Sathupalli, Kothagudem, Yellandu and Aswaraopet - L Ramulu Naik, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Hari Priya and Mech Nageswara Rao and all the officers of both the districts participated in the meeting.