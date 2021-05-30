Khammam : BJP Kisan Morcha organises blood donation camp

Khammam : The National Kisan Morcha President Raj Kumar Chatham, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar the Kisan Morcha Khammam district unit conducted a blood donation camp in Khammam on Saturday. The programme was launched by the State Kisan Morcha President Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy.

He along with the other leaders donated their blood. Speaking after the programme, Sridhar Reddy informed that the programme "Seva hi Sangathan'' was conducted across the State. He said that the camp is very useful to the Thalassemia patients and during the Covid-19 crisis.

It was the greatest opportunity to participate in the blood donation camp in this situation, he added.

Kisan Morcha District President Chava Kiran, leaders Vikram Jadevee, N Koteswara Rao, B Prabhakar, Radar Pradeep, Yella Rao Goud and others were present.