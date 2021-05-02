Khammam: Collector RV Karnan reviews arrangements at counting centre

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan on Saturday conducted a review meeting with Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, Zonal Officers, and Counting Officers for the counting of votes of Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections which would be conducted on May 3 at SR&BGNR College.

Speaking after the meeting he informed, counting programme will start at 8am and 10 counting centers had been set up in the college.

He said, staff, agents and candidates should conducted Covid-19 test before entering the counting center.

He also directed the Health officers to setup one temporary health camp and should sanitize all rooms.

All the staff should wear masks and maintain social distances all the time, he suggested.