Khammam: Collector VP Gautham studies village progress

Khammam: Villages in the district have been witnessing comprehensive development with the Palle Pragathi programme, according to District Collector VP Gautham. He stayed overnight at Maddulapalli village in Kamepalli mandal in the district on Wednesday night as part of Palle Nidra programme.

During the day, he took out a padayatra inspecting local government primary school, ZP High School, Anganwadi Centre and sanitation and other developments in the village. He also interacted with the villagers on the occasion. He asked the civic body staff to ensure daily collection of garbage and to segregate wet and dry waste to make vermi-compost from which the gram panchayat could earn money.

The Collector called upon the villagers to prevent water stagnation at their houses and on streets to check the spread of viral diseases. He called for better maintenance of Palle Prakrithi Vanam.

Since a Vaikuntha Dhamam constructed in the village during the previous Palle Pragathi was not adequate, another one would be built at the village, Gautham assured. He also asked officials to speed up Telangana Kreeda Pranganam works.

He wanted the officials to create awareness among the villagers about the importance of normal child deliveries and problems related to C-section surgeries. ZP CEO VV Appa Rao, DRDO Vidyachandana, DPO Durga Prasad and others were present.