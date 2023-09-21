Khammam: Congress campaign on six guarantees

Khammam: After the successful conduct of Vijaya Bheripublic meeting in Hyderabad, Congress leaders avestarted door-to-door campaign over the six guarantees declared by the party high command, in the 10 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Khammam district.

AICC leader and CWC member Avinash Pandey launched the programme on Monday in Raghunathapalemmandal on Thursday. The party leaders are fanning out across the district, to spread awareness on the party guarantees, said senior party leader MD Javeed. They said the sops under the Mahalakshmi scheme such as free bus service were drawing people’s interest. He said the people were believing in the words of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi guaranteeing the delivery of promises.