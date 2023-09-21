Live
- Unity Mall to come up at Madhurawada with Rs 172 cr
- Economist Shankar Acharya is Chancellor of AP Central varsity
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi Clash Over OBC Representation And Women's Reservation Bill
- Flipkart Big Billion Days coming soon: Find Details
- AP State Cabinet approves Bill to implement GPS
- AP Council rejects motions of TDP, PDF MLCs
- Vijayawada: IB delegation visits Bloomingdale school
- Heavy rains in Telangana for next two days, predicts IMD
- ACB court to pronounce verdict on Chandrababu custody petition
- KGH gears up to face deadly Nipah virus: Superintendent
Khammam: Congress campaign on six guarantees
Khammam: After the successful conduct of Vijaya Bheripublic meeting in Hyderabad, Congress leaders avestarted door-to-door campaign over the six guarantees declared by the party high command, in the 10 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Khammam district.
AICC leader and CWC member Avinash Pandey launched the programme on Monday in Raghunathapalemmandal on Thursday. The party leaders are fanning out across the district, to spread awareness on the party guarantees, said senior party leader MD Javeed. They said the sops under the Mahalakshmi scheme such as free bus service were drawing people’s interest. He said the people were believing in the words of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi guaranteeing the delivery of promises.
