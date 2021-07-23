Khammam: Congress leaders put under house arrest

Khammam: The Congress leaders were placed under house arrested by the police on Thursday in erstwhile Khammam district. The party called on the Chalo Raj Bhavan programme on Thursday on Pegasus spyware row.

Speaking on house arrest, party state spokes person Maddi Srinivas Reddy condemned the house arrests of Congress party leaders. He said, the BJP government involving Pegasus spyware row.

He said in same way the TRS government also doing phone taping in the State. The party is becoming very strong under the leadership of TPCC President A Reventh Reddy, he said. The party will come to power in coming general elections, he added.