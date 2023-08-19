Khammam: Demand mounts for Gruha Lakshmi sop

Khammam : District Collector VP Gautham has directed the officials that the processing of applications submitted under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme should be completed quickly.

Holding a video conference with tehasildars and MPDOs on Gruha Lakshmi, BC Bandhu, Haritaharam, land issues, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, etc., on Friday, the Collector informed so far, 82,280 applications had been received under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in the district and 50 percent of the applications have been examined. He asked the application scrutiny must be carried out transparently. Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) should cross-check the approved applications and should finalisethem at the earliest.

The officials informed the Collector so far 1,500 beneficiaries received Rs 10 lakh financial assistance each under the BC Bandhuscheme. The Collector urged that the beneficiaries should take steps to ground their units within a month.

On the green drive, the Collector said the government was treating Telangana Ku Haritha Haram as a prestigious programme to spread greenery across the State. He asked the officials to ensure that around 10 lakh saplings be planted within a week. He noted that bulk land issues related to 2,400 acres had already been resolved and another 38 parcels had been identified in the district. He also took up the process of enrolling new voters in the district.

Additional Collector D Madhusudan Naik, ZDP CEO Apparao, Housing DE Krishnareddy, Collectorate AO Aruna, Superintendents Madan Gopal, Venkateshwarlu, Satyanarayana, Rambabu, officials and others participated.