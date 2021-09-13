Khammam: E-vehicles catching fancy of customers

Khammam: With hike in petrol and diesel prices, consumers are switching to electric bikes and cars in Khammam district.

According to reports, many showrooms are coming up in Kothagudem, Palvoncha, Sattupalli and Bhadrachalam as the demand for electrical bikes and cars is on the rise. It is learnt that many showrooms are coming forward to do business and have already gained profits. According to information, more than 40 scooters are being sold out per month in both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

Amper scooter dealer in Khammam N Srinivas said that due to zero maintenance and more durability, consumers are opting for electric scooters and cars. He also said that the customers have booked scooters in advance and waiting for delivery. He said that so far, the company had so far sold out more than 100 scooters from Khammam showroom. Middle class and below middle class people are keen to purchase electric scooters as they can travel 90 km with four hours charging and expenditure will be half paise per kilometre, he added.

Srinivas said electric scooter's battery warranty is 3 years and if the battery is taken proper care of then it can be in use for three more years.

According to RTA district officer T Kishan Rao, there are around 11 electric vehicle showrooms in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts. As many as 6 cars and 400 scooters are plying in both districts. He also said that Central and State governments are encouraging the people to use electric vehicles. He stated that it would be a matter of concern if the government does not set up charging points in view of an increase in electric vehicles.