Khammam: Ex gratia and govt job given to Mariyamma's son

Chintakani(Khammam): Following the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, and TRS floor leader and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao along with Madhira MLA Bhatti Vikramarka and District Collector RV Karnan on Monday visited Mairyamma's house in Komatlagudem village under Chintakani mandal.

They interacted with Mariyamma's son and daughters and enquired about the incident. Minister Ajay and MP Nageswara Rao assured the victim's family members of all possible help from the government. They also assured them that the government will take action against police personnel, who were responsible for the incident.

The duo promised of providing good treatment to Mariyamma's son Uday Kiran, who was injured in the incident.

As announced by the Chief Minister, they handed over a cheque for Rs 15 lakh and appointment letter for a government job to Mariyamma's son Uday Kiran. They also handed over Rs 10 lakh each to Mariyamma's two daughters.

Earlier they paid homage to the deceased Mariyamma and garlanded her portrait in the house.

State Seeds Development Chairman K Koteswara Rao, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan, District Social Welfare Officer K Satyanarayana and other officials have accompanied the Minister and MP.