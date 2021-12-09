Khammam: Farmers in a dilemma over alternative crops to paddy

Khammam: The majority of farmers in the district are opposing the government's decision to stop cultivating the paddy in Yasangi season. A few of the farmers had supported the government's decision and has been following the new methods for the alternative crops.

A few famers stated that it is easy to cultivate paddy in their fields in all the seasons. But the sudden development by the government asking farmers not to cultivate paddy in this Yasangi has put farmers in a stae of dilemma. It is reported that a farmer has to invest more in cultivating alternative crops when compared to paddy.

Paddy is cultivated in nearly three lakhs acres in erstwhile Khammam district. The farmers mainly cultivate paddy, mirchi and cotton. The soils of fields are made ready for their crops since many years.

Only some of the farmers cultivated dry crops in their fields. All the farmers are mainly depended on paddy crop cultivation and sell it to the government and private traders. The district paddy is also transported to other states for selling.

Now that the State government had announced that the farmers should not cultivate paddy crop in Yasangi season. The majority of farmers had opposed the government's decision. They said that the government is not giving any clarity on the cultivation of paddy so far. The statements of Chief Minister, Ministers and officers had put many farmers in confusion, said the farmers.

The farmers alleged that the government is not giving any clarity on which drop should we cultivate in this season other than the paddy.

"We cannot bear the expenses to cultivate dry crops which are more expensive when compared to paddy', informed the farmers.

The farmer of Wyra, B Ramamohan, informed that the officers are conducting awareness on not to cultivate paddy crops in Yasangi season in the district. But during the Covid situation, all rates were hiked and cultivation of dry crops is not possible as it is very expensive. He asked State government to let the farmers cultivate paddy in this Yasangi season..

Another farmer, S Seetharamulu, said that in the last few seasons the government had setup paddy procurement centres in the state and recently the government had stopped procuring paddy forcing the farmers to sell the paddy at a throw away prices to the private traders and millers.

He informed that the government is holding awareness camps but the officers are not assuring anything on dry crops expenses.

Farmer, K Venkateswarlu said that he supports the government's decision. He also said that after the Central government had announced that it is not procuring paddy in the season, so the State government had made this decision. He urged all the farmers to support the government's decision and opt for alternate crops in their fields.