Khammam: Farmers stage protest for better compensation

Khammam: CPI leaders demanded the officials to pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore per acre for the lands that were being acquired for Khammam-Devarapalli Greenfield highway in the district.

The Land Evacuees Committee, different farmers organisations and political parties took out a protest rally and staged dharna at the Collectorate here on Monday in support of the demand.

Speaking to media persons, CPI leader B Hemantha Rao stated that the revenue officials have to consider the farmers demand in a favourable manner and provide them the compensation of Rs 1 crore per acre.

He said the lands that were being taken from the farmers for constructing the national highway were fertile and farmers used to cultivate three crops in a year. It was not proper for the officials to force the farmers to give away their lands for a song.

The lives of the farmers whose lands are being acquired would be affected severely as they would be rendered landless. Hence the compensation they were asking for must be given. The protests in support of the demand would continue as long as the officials concede to the demand, the CPI leader said.

Land Evacuees Committee convenor D Vengal Rao, Rythu Coolie Sangham leader M Nageswara Rao, TDP leader Kurapati Venkateshwarlu, leaders of people's organisations Dondapati Ramesh, K Govinda Rao and others took part in the protest.