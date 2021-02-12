Khammam: Foundation laid for check dam across Munneru River

Khammam: Irrigation department is constructing 200 meters length and 3 meters height check dam across Munneru River with an estimation of Rs 7.45 crore near Prakash Nagar bridge in Khammam town.

According to irrigation officials, the new check dam will improve ground water level and also provide water to about 300 acres of paddy and other standing crops. It will be used for drinking water purposes in future.

Due to construction of check dam, water level is always sufficient from Prakash Nagar bridge to NSP canal, which is six kilometres long.

District Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar laid foundation for the check dam on Thursday. Later at a programme, he informed they were planning to develop this place as tourism hub by introducing water sports and boating in Munneru River as water level is sufficient after the dam construction.

He asked irrigation department officials to increase the height from three meters to six meters, so more water can be stored and very useful for tourism activities and other purposes. The Minister said that the government is planning to construct banks on both sides of Munneru River from Prakash Nagar to NSP canal to escape submerge of river side colonies.

The irrigation officials are also planning to set up water treatment plant in Munneru River. Already tourism department is constructing suspension bridge at Lakaram tank bund to attract tourists, stated Ajay Kumar, who inspected civil works at Lakaram tank bund.

ZP Chairman Lingala Kamalraj and other officials accompanied the Minister.