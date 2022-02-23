Khammam: Franking machine service available at sub-register office

Khammam: After a long gap, franking machine services are made available at the Sub Register Office, informed Sub Registrare Chittimalla Ashok Kumar on Wednesday. Now the machine is being used instead of non-judicial stamps.

In 11 offices in the district, only Khammam office is getting the service, he said.

The modern machine is printing nearly stamp papers worth Rs 2 lakh, he informed. He appealed to the people utilise the service in the sub-registrar office.