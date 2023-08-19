Khammam: Govt aid sought for Asha worker’s kin

Live
Khammam : City Congress Convener Md Javeed has demanded that the government do justice to the family of deceased Asha worker Maloth Vijaya, who was killed in a road accident at KV Banjar in the districton Friday morning.
Her husband sustained injuries in the incident. Asha employees and personnel demanded government assistance for her family at the government hospital where the body was kept.
Md Javeed demanded the government provide job to a member of her family. He also demanded that the government stipulate 8-hour working days for Asha employees.
