Khammam: Govt striving hard to create employment, says Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday stated that the promise of providing jobs for the youth was fulfilled by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The Minister informed that the CM has given permission for the establishment of IT hub in the district. He attended the 1st anniversary of IT hub programme in Khammam.



Addressing the gatherings, he said that 500 youth secured jobs in various companies under the Khamamm IT hub. He informed that the Khammam IT hub has avhieved a prominent place in the State. He lauded the orgnisers of the company representatives. He assured that more IT hub will be established in the district. He said that the established IT hubs are the blessing of KCR for the graduated youth.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that after the established the IT hub in Khammam, the youth has secured jobs easily. Later the Minister Ajay distributed merit certificates to the employee.

IT Hub Coordinator Texas's CEO Lak Chevuri, TASK Chief Executive Officer Srikanth Sinha, and personalities of the various IT companies and others participated in the programme.