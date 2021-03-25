Khammam: Harvest College students score good ranks in JEE Mains

Khammam: Harvest College students secured good ranks in JEE Mains, informed college correspondent Ravi Maruthi and Principal Parvathi Reddy. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, they said that as many as 151 students appeared for the exam and 35% students became eligible.



Harshitha Chowdary secured 99.971%, Narayan Rao got 99.574%, Karthik scored 99.573%, Vishal Madhu scored 99.244% and 16 students got 90%, they informed. College teaching and non-teaching staff appreciated the students, who scored good marks in the exam.