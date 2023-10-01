Khammam: Honouring Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s legacy

Khammam : Telangana State’s IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao, underscored the enduring legacy of the iconic Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), describing him as an emblematic figure for Telugu people across the globe.

In a ceremony held at Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam, Minister KTR, accompanied by Minister Puvvada Ajay, unveiled a statue of NTR and inaugurated the newly-constructed park, a project costing Rs 1.37 crores.

In his address during the event, KTR illuminated the profound importance of NTR in Telugu history. He eloquently stated that NTR stood alone as a leader who not only acknowledged but also represented the presence of Telugu people in India.

Drawing parallels to revered figures such as Rama and Krishna, KTR underlined the profound impact NTR had on the collective consciousness.

Expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity to unveil NTR’s statue, KTR humbly mentioned his own privilege in bearing the name Taraka Rama Rao, which he believes carries its own inherent power. Inspired by NTR, he also highlighted how Chief Minister KCR has championed Telangana’s existence throughout the nation.

Minister KTR passionately assured the gathering that, akin to NTR, Chief Minister KCR will achieve remarkable success, potentially even surpassing NTR’s historic electoral triumphs in South India, including his celebrated hat-trick of electoral victories.