Khammam: Huge protest against greenfield highway

Khammam: the forced survey conducted last week in Raghunadhapalem mandal of the district for Nagpur-Amaravati greenfield highway, and against the earlier survey conducted in Kanumuru Vandanam villages between police patrols, the movement to change the alignment of Nagpur to Amaravati greenfield national highway under the auspices of Bhunirvasita JAC and all-party parties and farmers’ unions gained momentum.

The Collectorate siege programme led to tension. Leaders of all parties and farmers reached the Collectorate in a large-scale demonstration under the leadership of Rythu JAC, raising slogans to change the alignment saying that compulsory service is a shame from SR Garden.

At once the farmers tried to enter the collectorate, but in vain as the police intervened. The agitation continued outside the collectorate gate. CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasivarao said that the farmers’ land struggle has reached an extreme level in the assembly program held on this occasion. They said that the fight will be successful only with the courage and courage shown by the farmers. They said that the parties fully supports the farmers’ struggle.They informed that the farmers were not acting against the law, the government was acting against the law. Farmers’ struggle was not a street struggle but a legitimate struggle, they added.

They pointed out that the government can take land from farmers only if 90 percent farmers agree. The state government and Chief Minister KCR should take the initiative in the matter of alignment change and do justice to the farmers they said.

Congress district president Puvvala Durgaprasad, CPI(ML) Prajapandha district secretary Gokinapalli Venkateswara Rao and TDP district leaders Kondapala Karunakar participated in the program and expressed their support to the farmers. CPM State Secretary Group Members Pothineni Sudarshan, CPI State Secretary Group Member Bago Hemantha Rao, CPM CPI Khammam District Secretaries Nunna Nageswara Rao, Potu Prasad, CPM State Committee Members Ponnam Venkateswara Rao, Y Vikram and were partcipated in the protest programme.