Khammam: Landlords, tenants spar over ACD charges

Khammam: After receiving power bills with Advanced Consumption Deposit (ACD) charges by the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) this month, people are confused as to who should pay the ACD charges in their bills – the owner or the tenant. As a result, the ACD led to disputes between landlords and tenants and both have not paid this month's bills. There is no clarity on the issue, only 50% of the bills were collected in the erstwhile Khammam district, according to officials. The district usually collects over 80% of bills by the 25th of every month.

TSSPDCL officials say the ACD payments should be paid by the owners. However, owners oppose such a move. A consumer, A Srinivas Rao, said the issue is causing irritants between the owners and the tenants. Why the owners should be made to make the ACD, he questioned. The officials said the department had levied ACD on use of regular power and it was the tenants were using the regular power and hence they should make the deposit, Rao contended. He also doubted the discom assurance of refund, asked how many deposits had been returned to the consumers.

A customer K Devadanam described it is a ploy by the government to raise its revenue through new methods, using the power department. He questioned the tax rationale, saying the officials disconnect services if bills are not paid. Then where is the need for additional burden such as ACD, he asked.

Another customer Tirumala Rao termed it a Tughluq decision. He said after Covid-19 people lived happily and cooperated with one another, especially the owners and the tenants. But the government was causing a quarrel between them such moves as ACD. He said it would burden both the tenant and the owner. He demanded that the government immediately withdraw the ACD move in the state.

Meanwhile, the officers in the district have permitted consumers one more month time for paying ACD bills.