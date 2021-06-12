Khammam: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka slams BJP government

Khammam: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka came down heavily on the BJP government for implementing anti-people policies in the country. The Central government has increased fuel prices several times, burdening middle-class people he alleged.

Along with Congress leaders, he staged a protest against hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country, in front of a petrol bunk in the town on Friday.

They displayed placards and raised slogans against the BJP government. They staged protest following a call by AICC chief Sonia Gandhi.

Vikramarka criticised that the BJP has failed to implement its poll promises in the country, hence it has no right to rule the country. Meanwhile, Congress leaders organised protests at all mandal headquarters before petrol bunks.

In Bhadrachalam, party district president and MLA Podem Veeraiah led the protest with number of party leaders.

Khammam DCC president P Durga Prasad, former MLC P Nageswara Rao, city president Mahmood Jhansi, P Veerabhadram and others participated in the protest.