Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kuamar pays tributes to police martyrs

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kuamar paid rich tributes to police martyrs here on Wednesday. Earlier, Armed Reserve Guards downed their guns as honorary and saluted police martyrs memorial stone.

Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal, District Collector RV Karnan, other officers and public representatives paid floral tributes to police heroes.

Addressing the police personnel, Minister Ajay said that police are sacrificing their lives for the country and people's protection. While maintaining law and order in the society, police personnel lost their lives in many incidents during the last five decades.

Even now, police have been working round-the-clock since the first day of Covid-19 outbreak to prevent the virus from spreading and as many as 404 police personnel were affected by coronavirus. Most of them were recovered, he added.

Ajay asserted that the government will strive for the welfare of police. Later, Minster Ajay, District Chief Justice M Laxman and Collector RV Karnan interacted with the Martyrs' family members.

Later, the Minister distributed mementoes to the police officers for their best services in the district. Kothagudem district Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Tirupati and other officers paid tributes to Police Martyrs.

Wyra and Sathupalli MLAs Ramulu Naik and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, Mayor Dr Papalal, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Additional DCPs Muralidhar and Injarapu Puja, trainee Collector Varun Reddy, Deputy Mayor B

Murali, ACPs and other police staff participated in the programme.