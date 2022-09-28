Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inspects construction of meat & vegetable market

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Wednesday inspected construction works of new modern meat and vegetable market works underway by the Khammam Municipal Corporation here on Wednesday.

He, along with Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and Mayor P Neeraja, inspected the works.

Speaking to media persons, he said the modern veg- non veg markets are very useful to the town people. He informed the modern markets are being constructed at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore with full facilities in Khanapuram and another one is being constructed Vdos Colony at a cost of Rs.4.50 crore. A total of 134 stalls including 65 veg stalls, 23 fruit stalls, 46 non-veg stalls would be setup in the market for the convenience of the people. He asked officials to follow the Master Plan and complete all the works in stipulated time. MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Public Health Engineer Ranjith, Corporater Sravani SudhAkar, Municipal DE and local public representatives were also present.

Earlier in the day, Minister Ajay participated number development works and laying foundation stones programme in the town.