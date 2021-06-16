Top
Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inspects Palle Pragathi works

Minister Ajay Kumar interacting with Panchayat sanitary worker in Manchukonda villager on Wednesday.
Minister Ajay Kumar interacting with Panchayat sanitary worker in Manchukonda villager on Wednesday.

Highlights

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar conducted a surprise visit in the village and inspected the Palle Pragathi works and warned the officers not to neglect Palle Pragathi development works on Wednesday here in Manchukonda village in Raghunadhapalem mandal

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar conducted a surprise visit in the village and inspected the Palle Pragthi works and warned the officers not to neglect Palle Pragathi development works on Wednesday here in Manchukonda village in Raghunadhapalem mandal.

The officers were told to take action on the officers who are not paying interest on the works. He said that the State government is conducting the programme prestigiously in the all the villages. He instructed the officers to complete all the pending works in the villages immediately.

During his visit the Minister interacted with the Panchayat sanitary workers. Later, the Minister distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 1.51 crore to 151 beneficiaries.

MLC B Laxmi Narayana, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam Deputy Mayor Fathima, RDO Ravindernath, RJC Krishna and others were present.

