Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inspects Pattana Pragathi works

Khammam: Directing the officials to expedite the development works under the Palle Pragathi & Pattana Pragathi initiated by the State government, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar direceted the officials concerned not to leave any work incomplete.

As part of Pattana Pragathi programme, the Minister inspected development works at Khammam corporation premises.

He launched the sanitation works at PSR road in 36th ward. He helped in road repair works at Gandhi Chowk. He also launched the drainage cleaning works in Raparthi Nagar at 50th ward. He instructed them to completely sanitise the area and maintain it to keep it clean.

Moving on to 51 & 52th divisions of NSP camp, the Minister directed the officials to clean the surroundings and maintain the same before launching sanitation works. Later at Lakshmi Gardens in 16th division, he inaugurated the Pattana Pragathi camp.

He toured other divisions and interacted with the public and took note of issues they are facing. The Minister enquired about the previous phase of Pattana Pragathi works and the development under present Pattana Pragathi works with the municipal officials.

He directed the officials to give importance to sanitation works along with the development works.

Speaking on the occasion, Puvvada said it is the responsibility of the officials to bring an awareness among people on development and welfare schemes implemented by the government and added that the officials should see that the beneficiaries get benefits of the schemes.

He informed that several development works will take place in both villages and cities. He called upon the public representatives to be a part of the prestigious Palle Pragathi & Pattana Pragathi programme by the government.

He suggested the public to keep the surroundings clean to prevent the seasonal diseases. He informed that under the prestigious programme, camps and nursery camps are successfully held across Khammam and also added that few divisions are faring well in development works while others are showing negligence and advised them to stop being lazy.

He reminded that after the formation of State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given utmost importance to all-round of the State.

Later, he visited nurseries in 14, 16, 36, 40, 41, 42 and 45th divisions and inspected the works there. He directed the officials to plant saplings more than the government's given numbers for the next Haritha Haram programme.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman Vijay, Deputy Mayor Fathima Johar, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Assistant Commissioner Malleswari, Public Health EE Ranjit, AMC chairman Lakshmi Prasanna, corporators Pasumarthy Ram Mohan, Raparthy Sharath, Kamarthapu Murali, Silamshetty Rama Veerabhadram, Medarapu Venkateswarulu, Maqbul, Burri Venkat Kumar, Walaraju, Public representatives Padagala Nagaraju, RJC Krishna, Tahsildar Shailaja, Muncipal, Electricity, public health officlas, staff and others were present.