Khammam: MLCs slam attacks on BRS workers

BRS Khammam district president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLC Rajeshwar Reddy called on the injured BRS workers undergoing treatment at NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Highlights

Tata Madhusudhan says the BJP and the Congress party leaders were attempting to instigate a civil war in Telangana in order to forward their political agendas

Khammam: Attacks on BRS employees by some Congress workers were denounced by the district BRS president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan, and the president of Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. On Wednesday, the MLCs visited injured BRS workers at NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. It should be mentioned that on Monday and Tuesday, the supporters of former MP and Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy attacked seven BRS employees, two of whom were women, at Komminepalli village in the Kamepalli mandal of the district. Police implemented Section 144 in and around the village and put up a police picket in response to the fights between BRS and Congress employees.

The leaders sought all necessary treatment for the injured. They issued a warning that the Congress party thugs responsible for the unfortunate episode would face legal prosecution. It was regretful that the BJP and the Congress party leaders were attempting to instigate a civil war in Telangana in order to forward their political agendas, they said. The chairman of PACS Hanumanth Rao and the president of the BRS for Kamepalli mandal was present.

