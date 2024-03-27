Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao Sets Attendance Record in 17th Lok Sabha

Khammam: Khammam MP and Lok Sabha leader of the BRS Party, Nama Nageswara Rao, has achieved a remarkable feat by emerging as the top-performing Member of Parliament in terms of attendance during the 17th Lok Sabha sessions from Telangana. Rao's dedication to parliamentary duties is exemplified by his impressive attendance record, having participated in the assembly for 241 out of the total 273 days, translating to an attendance percentage of 88.3%. Additionally, Rao actively engaged in parliamentary discourse by posing 202 questions on a diverse range of issues, showcasing his commitment to representing the interests of his constituents.

Following closely behind Rao, Nizamabad MP Arvind demonstrated a commendable attendance record, having been present for 240 days, albeit posing a lesser number of questions at 78. Among the BRS Lok Sabha members from Telangana, Chevella MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy stood out for his proactive engagement, having raised 345 questions during his attendance spanning 194 days.

Rao's unwavering dedication to advocating for the public aspirations of Khammam district and the broader Telangana community has earned him widespread acclaim and support across party lines. Recognized for his instrumental role in amplifying the voices of his constituents in Parliament, Rao's diligent efforts have been instrumental in securing vital projects and funding allocations for the state and district since the inception of Telangana statehood.