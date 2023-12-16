Live
Just In
Khammam: Need to speed up file clearance says Collector V P Gautham
Khammam : District Collector V P Gautham has asked officials to resolve any issues so as to expedite clearance of pending files at the collectorate. On Friday, the Collector held a meeting with the superintendents of various departments of the collectorate on the resolution of pending files.
He directed that steps should be taken to resolve every file that comes to the collectorate at the earliest.
The Collector stressed that urgent files should not be neglected. RDO, Tehsildar and officials concerned should be made aware of any issues and immediate action should be taken. They should take swift action on the files for allotment of space for government needs.
Storage of civil supplies department in Sakthi building, mandal centres, SC study circle, training centre for fire services, central tax office, construction of godowns for Central Warehousing Corporation etc., should be completed soon, the officials were told.
The Collector also examined the issues coming in the way of fast clearance of issues related to freedom fighters, POB NOCs, Dharani’s pending applications etc.
Local Bodies Additional Collector B Satyaprasad, Collectorate AO Aruna, Superintendents Menon, Madan Gopal, Satyanarayana, EDM Durgaprasad, Dharani Coordinator Srinivas, assistants of various sections and others participated in this meeting.