Khammam: Officials ordered to complete development works on time

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar ordered the engineers and officials of Panchayat Raj department to complete development works at the earliest. On Wednesday, he inspected the development works at V Venkataiahpalem and Manchukonda under Raghunadhapalem mandal. He also inspected works of central lighting, roads and divider works, undertaken by Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) at a cost of Rs 2 crore in villages.

The Minister warned the officials not to neglect the works and to complete them on a fast pace and with quality.

SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Anurag Jayanthi, SE Ramesh, Panchayat Raj and Revenue department staff accompanied the Minister.

Earlier, Minister Ajay paid a surprise visit to primary health centre in Machukonda village and inspected Covid testing centre at the centre. He checked medicine stock and register and interacted with patients. He ordered the health officers to take action on the doctor, who was absent on the day.

Later, he along with District Collector RV Karnan observed Gollapadu canal works and discussed with the engineers about works and gave them a few directions.