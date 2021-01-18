Khammam: Opposition parties form human chain against farm laws

Khammam: Leaders of CPM, CPI, CPI (ML), Congress and Vyavasaya Karmika Sangam came down on the BJP-led Central government for introducing new agricultural bills.

They formed human chain at Khammam town on Sunday morning, in which party leaders and activists participated in large numbers. They demanded the BJP government cancellation of the farm bills with immediate effect, stating that farmers will incur huge loss if these farm bills are implemented.

Stating that introduction of farm bills was a big shock to the farmers across the country,

the protestors alleged that the BJP government is planning to hand over the agricultural sector to private sectors like

airways and railways. They criticised that the Modi government is keen to provide huge profits to corporate companies by implementing the farm bills in the country.

All the leaders extended support to the farmers, who are protesting for last 50 days in Delhi, opposing the farm bills.

Leaders of various parties raised anti-BJP government slogans. Journalists union leaders also participated in the protest and extended their support to the farmers.

CPM State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram, leaders of CPI, Congress, CPI (ML) Bagam Hemanth Rao, Nunna Nageswara Rao, Prasad, P Durga Prasad, Potu Ranga Rao, Gummadi Narasaiah and others participated in the protest.