Khammam people hail NRI girls' services

Khammam: Living far away from her native place, a young NRI girl is doing her part to give the much needed leg-up to those, who lost their limbs due to various reasons in Khammam district.

Naisha Bellam, a 14-year-old student at Clarksburg High School, Maryland, USA, contributed Rs 15 lakh to provide prosthetic limbs, free of cost to about 500 persons, who lost limbs due to accidents, snake bites and other reasons in rural and urban parts of the district.

She lives with her parents at Washington DC and is the president of Washington DC Chapter of Chirag, a charitable organisation, established by NRIs with its headquarters at Fremont, California in 2003.

Speaking with The Hans India, Naisha said during her visits to remote villages here, she came across many kids, who were unable to attend school due to loss of limbs. In order to fulfill their desire to continue their studies, the 'Aid4Amputees' initiative has been started. In order to address socio-economic problems such as poverty, child marriages, human trafficking, caste discrimination and others education is a must, she felt.

As part of the initiative, she raised funds worth about 21000 US dollars last year through Gofund, social media and from her family friends with the support of her team- Arnav Bajjuri, Ashvik Sai Bajjuri, Hrushikesh Abdas, Ritvika Abdas, Arnav Biriduraju and Aakash Biriduraju.

Saying that she would like to continue raising funds in 2021 also to help the needy, Naisha informed that the beneficiaries have been selected based on their economical and health conditions.

Chirag representative Bellam Madhu handed over the cash cheque of Rs 15 lakh to Khammam Rotary Club Chairman Malladi Vasudev recently. He said for the past two years Naisha has been leading projects to empower youth in rural India.

She started 'Mini Libraries' project for which 20,000 US dollars have been raised to set up a total of 125 libraries in government schools in rural places like Gundala and others in erstwhile Khammam a couple of years ago.

Naisha also took up a 'Backpack Drive' to provide school supplies to underprivileged children in the US and 'Treat Troops' as part of which the US troops serving in Afghanistan and Middle East are given Halloween candies.

In recognition of her services, Naisha earned many community service hours and won awards like 'The Point of light award' in 2019, 'Prudential Spirit'- Distinguished Finalist award, 'Citation from Maryland General Assembly' and Presidential Gold Medal in 2017, 2018, and 2019.