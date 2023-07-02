Khammam Police Commissioner condemned fake News spreading media police stopping vehicles of Congress leaders

Khammam: Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier said that there is no truth in the news that the police are stopping the vehicles going to the Jana Garjana Sabha of the Congress party in Khammam.

Warrior said in a statement. He said that no check posts have been set up in the district except for traffic diversion. Media is advised not to make false allegations on social media. Legal action will be taken if such false propaganda is spread, he said.

