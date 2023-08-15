Khammam: Police recovers 200 mobiles in 3 months

Khammam: In the last three months, the Khammam Commissionerate Cyber Cell has located up to 200 misplaced/lost phones totalling nearly Rs 30 lakh and returned them them to their owners, according to Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier.

The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal has received complaints about misplaced mobile phones, and the Cyber Cell blocked and located those phones. He advised the people to use the portal whenever they lost their phones.

Warrier added that on Monday, the Cyber Cell zeroed in on four phones worth Rs 2 lakh in a single day. He handed over an iPhone to its owner Venkateshwarlu of Khammam who filed a complaint on the CEIR website.

According to the top cop here, the district police employ a variety of contemporary technologies to track the lost phones. Anyone who lost his or her phone must sign up on the website www.ceir.gov.in in order to track lost or stolen gadgets. They can block the usage of the stolen or lost mobile. For this, they need to provide IMEI number of the phone, brand name, model, and purchase receipt. They are also required to submit their name, address, social security number, email address, and another mobile number for an OTP.

Once this is done, an ID number would be given, and based on it, the details of the mobile could be found through investigation, the CP said. He appreciated Cyber Cell SI Ranjit Kumar and constable Santhosh for tracing the lost mobile phones.