Khammam: Ponguleti felicitates tribal singer Ramachandraiah

Khammam: Former MP and TRS senior leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday felicitated tribal folk singer Ramchandraiah, who was conferred with Padma Shri Award. Ponguleti visited Manuguru mandal under Kothagudem district and met with Padma Shri Ramchandraiah at his residence and spent some time and interacted with his family members. Ponguleti felicitated the folk singer and presented Rs 50,000 to him on the occasion.

He also lauded Ramachadraiah services and expressed happiness for him conferred with Padma Shri. Former MLA Payam Venkateswarlu, Tulkuri Brahmaiah and other leaders were present on the occasion.