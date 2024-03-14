  • Menu
Khammam: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao launch development works

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao inspecting the site for Government Medical College at Ballepalli in Khammam Urban mandal on Wyra Road on Wednesday

  • 1. Ministers lay foundation stone for new city library, UPHC
  • 2. Foundation stone also laid for road expansion projects worth Rs 72 crore

Khammam : Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao launched a series of developmental initiatives across Khammam and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday. Accompanied by District Collector VP Gautam and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, the Ministers commenced various projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and welfare facilities in the region.

At the old municipality premises, they laid the foundation stone for a new city library. Additionally, the foundation stone for the Urban Primary Health Centre at Gandhi Chowk was also laid. Moreover, the Ministers participated in the distribution of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques at the 37th division and Tirumalayapalem mandal parishad development office.

They conducted site inspections for the proposed construction of a permanent building for Government Medical College at Ballepalli in Khammam Urban mandal and Raghunathapalem on Wyra road.

Later, they laid the foundation stone for the expansion of Khammam-Papatapalli R&B roads at Kamanchikal village being built at a cost of Rs 17 crore, along with the expansion and strengthening of R&B roads at Pallegudem of Khammam Rural mandal undertaken at a cost of Rs 55 crore.

